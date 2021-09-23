Guru Saif Ali Khan preps sons with acting tips Zainab Nasir | September 23, 2021 Share





Saif Ali Khan details his 3 sons with the secret of becoming a good actor in case they wished to pursue acting as a career like their father.



Saif’s son’s namely Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan listened to the piece of advice avidly.

While Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan from his first wife Amrita Singh had already debuted in Bollywood and was already on her way to popularity, her real brother Ibrahim had yet to make up his mind, having shown an inclination by his appearance on magazine covers and print Ads.

Saif opened up to Indianexpress.com and shared what he taught the kids, ““There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

He ended with, “I’d say just be actors. Enjoy acting and playing roles.”