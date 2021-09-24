I am shocked to see so many reports stating that I’ve lost my voice: Bappi Lahiri Web Desk | September 24, 2021 Share

Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has shunned rumors around him 'losing' his voice.

The 68-year-old singer, who recently made rounds on the internet in the wake of rumors of him not being able to sing again after COVID-19 recovery, spoke with Hindustan Times right from the recording studio.

"I am shocked to see so many reports stating that I’ve lost my voice. It’s ridiculous and I’m really unhappy. I was shooting three days ago with my grandson for a documentary film. How can I be unwell and without a voice?" he asked.

The singer continued, "I’ve been working in the industry for 50 years and I’ve never experienced something like. I have slight cough, and I’m taking syrups and tablets for that. It’s a minor thing and I’m much better,” says a disappointed Bappi Lahiri, as he talks to us from his studio in-between a recording."

