Salman Khan spills the beans on his 'longest' relationship

Salman Khan is sending a special message to his fans ahead of Big Boss season 15.

In a virtual video message shared with the media this Thursday, Salman joked that perhaps his longest relationship has only been with Big Boss.

"My relationship with Bigg Boss, this is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Some relationships, what do I say. Let it be. (But) Bigg Boss has brought certain permanence in my life. Though sometimes for those four months, we don't see eye to eye but when we are parting ways (after a season's end), we are desperate to reunite," began Salman.

He continued, "I like the show. I get to learn a lot from the show. It tries my patience. Every time I lose my cool, I wish I hadn't lost it. Then I try harder (to be patient). But the show's format is such that something keeps happening and then I've to go and correct. So you get to not only learn a lot but also meet so many new people, know their personalities."

