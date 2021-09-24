When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Juhi Chawla's party after she slept Web Desk | September 24, 2021 Share

Juhi Chawla is sharing one of her amusing memories with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking on Zee Comedy Show recently, Juhi revealed that she once hosted a party at her house and invited Shah Rukh Khan. The actor confirmed his attendance but informed her that he would be late.

"Whenever there is a party at our house, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. I've worked with him in several films, and he is also a partner in our sports team, so we always call him home. During one party, I had called him, and everyone was excited that he was coming, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him," she revealed.

Juhi continued, "I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually, he came after around 2.30 am, by the time the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that's when he came," Juhi concluded before breaking into laughter.