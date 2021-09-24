Taapsee Pannu is unbothered by haters: ‘I’m too secure to react’ Sakina Mehdi | September 24, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu sat down for an interview with an Indian publication and revealed how she deals with the social media trolls.

The Badla actor responded to haters calling her jobless, she said, “I ignore most trolls, because most are bots or unleashed in a coordinated campaign. They have nothing substantial to offer, and get triggered when you are successful. It gets amusing to watch.”

She added, “They call me jobless, when I don’t have time to take up a film till 2023. But, I’m way too secure to react to that.”

Pannu slammed people for having double standards, “If I call out bad social practices, I am a hero, but if I call out something you did, I'm the villain.”