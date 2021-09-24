Nick Jonas enjoys delicious feast, shares snap from Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 24, 2021 Share

Globally famed couple Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and her husband, popular US singer Nick Jonas, never fails to set adorable couple goals for their millions of fans and followers all over the world.

The two love birds, who usually spent their time apart amid their work commitments, often shares adorable gestures and expressions of love for each on social media.

This time, the This Is Heaven singer decided to have a delicious dinner at PeeCee’s co-owned restaurant Sona.

Nick took to the Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the tasting menu at Sona, in the New York City. “Remember This family dinner,” the message at the top of the menu read.

Nick appeared to be seated at the private dining area of the restaurant, named Mimi's, Priyanka's nickname. Items on the menu included Indian food items, buckwheat bhel, dhaba dal tadka, Goan fish curry, butter chicken, and gajar halwa for dessert.

The menu also added tamarind BBQ lamb chops, crispy garlic crab rice, kofta korma with a selection of naan, multi grain rotis and parathas.

In the photo, Nick Jonas also gave a glimpse of the aesthetically set up table. The singer is a big fan of Indian cuisine and had earlier revealed that he loves paneer.

Meanwhile, the Sky Is Pink actress is currently stationed in UK filming her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, director Farhan Akhtar's first film since Don 2.