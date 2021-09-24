Anushka Sharma shares thought-provoking message about success Zainab Nasir | September 24, 2021 Share





Anushka Sharma shared thoughtful lines on the idea of success as she often posted golden quotes on social media.



Candid moments from day to day life were often sprinkled throughout from the place she visited, for example, her recent trip to the UK.

Taking to Insta stories, Anushka posted a candid conversation between 2 cartoon characters by artist Charlie Mackesy.

The little boy asked his friend, “What do you think success is?”

To this the mole replied, “To love.”

The actress was happy that she was back in Mumbai, as it was home and a place she loved to be in.