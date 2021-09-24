Payal Ghosh touches upon horrifying incident Zainab Nasir | September 24, 2021 Share

Payal Ghosh touches upon horrifying incident

Actress Payal Ghosh opened up on a recent incident where she was attacked by a few masked men.



While stepping out to purchase some medicines at night, Payal was looted by a few men.

“I don’t know if it was a planned attack. I couldn’t figure that out. I was so scared that I left immediately. I have a minor injury on my left hand. The swelling is healing.”

“Mumbai is a safe place. I’ve been living here for the past 10 years and I’d never faced anything (before this incident). I’ve often driven to Carter Road to have coffee at one in the morning. I don’t know what happened that day. Maybe they were fighting among themselves and I happened to be in the middle of it,” she says, ruing, “Women’s safety is a myth. We aren’t safe anywhere. The laws for women’s safety are of no use.”

“It scared me earlier. I’m trying to come out of it. I need to be brave. Women, in general, need to be brave. They shouldn’t be afraid and stop living their lives.”