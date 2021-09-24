Sona Mohapatra promotes female music brand: “Girls are not encouraged to play instruments” Zainab Nasir | September 24, 2021 Share

Singer Sona Mohapatra has put forward a female-oriented music band for latest track Dholna.



Sona said in an interview with Hindustan times, “Girls aren’t traditionally encouraged to play instruments from a young age. The few female bands that do get formed don’t get enough opportunities, and so, have a tough time surviving. I wish festival organisers and brands create more platforms for female bands to perform for larger audiences.”

“I hire musicians on the basis of their abilities and not their gender. So, it’s always about merit, talent and commitment first. But I’ve had wonderful musicians like percussionist Swarupa Ananth and bassist Pooja Mazoomdar in my band over the years.”

Further adding, “Being an optimist, I would say that it’s improved in small measures. The live circuit is more professional than before and the next generation of music makers is much more egalitarian and respectful of the creative process. So, I enjoy collaborating with them.”

“I’ve reached audiences through platforms like Satyamev Jayate and Coke Studio. I’ve consistently put out my originals with self-produced music videos. I never sat around waiting for opportunities to come my way.”