Kangana Ranaut praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Emmy nod: 'one of the best actors in the world' Web Desk | September 25, 2021 Share

Kangana Ranaut is elated for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world," as a congratulatory post after Nawaz received nod in the Best Actor category for Serious Men.



Nawaz, too, shared his excitement after the nomination. “Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra sejtherage bhavesh_mandalia manujosephsan & last but not the least netflix_in netflix iemmys,” he wrote.

