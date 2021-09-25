When Anu Malik refused to 'forgive' Kapil Sharma for forgetting lyrics in singing competition Web Desk | September 25, 2021 Share

Indian singer Anu Malik once called out Kapil Sharma for forgetting the lyrics to a famous song.

The comedian, who was a participant on the singing reality show Star ya Rockstar, accidentally forgot the lyrics of song Haule Haule from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.







Anu Malik, who was judging the show at that time, expressed his disappointment on Kapil Sharma's 'unforgivable mistake.'

"It is not acceptable. Because I feel, as a judge, I need to be fair with everybody. You forgot and you tried, and I noticed your fellow contestants encouraging you, but I come from the music industry and I cannot ignore these mistakes. I can't forgive it. I'm a little upset. You strive harder, I really liked your voice in a few places.”

