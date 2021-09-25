Suniel Shetty calls Amitabh Bachchan his God, 'don't say that' replies Amitabh Web Desk | September 25, 2021 Share

Suniel Shetty calls Amitabh Bachchan his God, 'don't say that' replies Amitabh

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan recently welcomed Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff as celebrity guests on set.

While revealing his first meeting with Amitabh, Suniel shared that he was just a young boy when he first visited a film set along with his friends, where Amitabh was also shooting.

"(The crew) was not letting us meet you. You asked them, ‘Why are you stopping children? Let them come to me.’ We were about eight to 10 children and we met you. While leaving, you gave me a number," Suniel said in Hindi during the KBC episode.

"You never called then?” Amitabh then asked. “Sir, call nahi kiya kyun ki bhagwaan se baat toh koi waise nahi kar sakta (Sir, I didn't call because you can't just call God like that)," Suniel said. Amitabh rebuked him, “Eh, aise thodi na baat karte hai (Eh, don't say that).”