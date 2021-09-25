Web-series being made on late Indian actor Parveen Babi’s life: Report Sakina Mehdi | September 25, 2021 Share

Late Parveen Babi was one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The versatile actor was known for her beauty and was often subjected to public and media scrutiny due to her love life.

However, according to a publication, a web series is in works which will be based on Babi’s life. It is produced by Sneha Rajani and written by Karishma Upadhyay.

A source revealed, “Of course, Parveen Babi’s life has been interpreted in different ways by various filmmakers including Mahesh Bhatt. It’s about time that people saw the woman behind the enigmatic screen personality – her own struggles, her stardom, and her eventual battle with loneliness.”

The source concluded, “No one really knows the life she led before or even after she became the nation’s darling. She had her own fights, you know.”