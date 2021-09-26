Kareena Kapoor shares 'insane' biryani sent by Prabhas Web Desk | September 26, 2021 Share

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is licking her fingers on delicious biryani sent by Prabhas.

The mother-of-two turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a picture of her dinner.

“When Bahubali sends you biryani it's gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal.” Kareena also added anAdipurush hashtag on the photo.

Prabhas and Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen together in Adipurush, an adaptation of Hindu epic, Ramayana. While Prabhas plays Ram in the movie, Saif will play Raavan.