Shilpa Shetty reflects on 'working through difficult' times and recovering' Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 26, 2021

Prominent Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has continued to share powerful and motivational quotes on her social media handle, amid the controversy of her husband, Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornography case.

The reality TV show judge has emphasized on how “working through difficult times makes us better” in her latest Instagram post, days after her husband was released from jail recently.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dhadkan famed actress shared an excerpt from a book that talks about recovering from difficult times.

The excerpt of the book reads, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does.”

“Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

Businessman Raj Kundra was released from jail last week after he was granted bail by a court in Mumbai.