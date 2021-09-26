Sunny Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif and Brother Vicky’s engagement rumors Sakina Mehdi | September 26, 2021 Share

During an interview with an Indian publication, Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal addressed reports of Brother Vicky Kaushal getting engaged to Katrina Kaif.

The 32-year-old clarified, “It wasn’t anything like that, and everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started.”

He went on, “We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this'.”

The Bhangra Paa Le actor stated, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’.”

He added, “And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”