Abhishek Bachchan feels ‘grateful’ as Jaya Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood Sakina Mehdi | September 26, 2021 Share

Abhishek Bachchan feels ‘grateful’ as Jaya Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his mother Jaya Bachchan as she completed 50 years in the film industry.

The Dhoom actor shared a throwback photo of his mother and wrote a caption alongside that read as, “I'm so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you.”





In the photo, Jaya can be seen donning a white saree and had accessorized the look with necklace, earrings and red bindi. She completed the look with matching lip color.