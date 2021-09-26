Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls his 25 year successful journey in Bollywood Zainab Nasir | September 26, 2021 Share





Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about a memorable 25 years journey in the Bollywood industry.



All through his tenure he directed amazing films at regular intervals and now is gearing up for another hit film Gangubai Kathiyawadi and his venture into the digital world Heera Mandi.

In an interview with Pink Villa, Sanjay said, "I remember when I was a 4-year-old kid and my father had taken me to a shoot, to watch. He had gone to meet his friends, and said, ‘you sit here I’ll just meet my friends and come’. I was sitting in the studio and thought that this is the place that seems most comfortable to me, more than a school, more than a playground, or more than a cousin’s house, or anywhere in the world, I thought this was the most beautiful place in the whole world.”

He further added, “I was watching a cabaret being shot and they kept doing it again and again and again. But what actually I remember most of that evening is when my father told me, sit here and don’t move, and don’t go anywhere. Today when I look back at it and when I realize that 25 years I have been there, for that matter, the whole life after that I have been dreaming to be here and I am glad I am stuck here and doing what I have to do."

“I still, as a child, remember going to a theatre and watching those projectors, used to have a beam of light that fell on the screen, across from me, my mind would never be there. My mind would be here and ghost particles float into it and say, okay, one day, my story will float. All these things I have made. I think 9 films I have made & making the 10th one. It's been 25 years and 25 more to go.”

For those unversed, his film Heera Mandi is going for a premiere on Netflix soon.