Ranveer Singh's latest film '83' to be released on Christmas Eve

Actor Ranveer Singh geared up for his appearance on the big screen with his film 83 to be released on Christmas Eve as he shared glimpses on social media.



83 is a sports film bringing to light the Indian Cricket team's 1983 World cup journey.

In the film, Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev.

Taking to IG, Ranveer shared a team photo and captioned it, "It’s time..83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83.”









Fans flooded his comments section with good luck comments and showered him with love, praise and good wishes on his journey.

The film 83 was helmed by Kabir Khan as he also came forward to announce the release dates.

