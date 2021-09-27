Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt papped at Jodhpur Zainab Nasir | September 27, 2021 Share





Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt papped at Jodhpur

Stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to Jodhpur on Sunday shortly before Ranbir’s 39th birthday bash.



Paparazzi clicked the couple’s picture as they walked out of the airport.

Alia sported a crop top with jeans, casual attire for her travels and completed her look with a white and green jacket with a pair of sunglasses.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor celebrated his birthday last year with his family over lunch as showcased by Alia in her snaps.

The couple have been sparking their romance for years now but could not get married due to the pandemic.







