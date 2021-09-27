Deepika Padukone takes internet by storm with latest pictures: See post Zainab Nasir | September 27, 2021 Share





Actress Deepika Padukone shared breathtaking monochrome pictures of herself on social media.



Deepika has become one of the most followed and popular actresses in Bollywood who keeps her fans updated on her professional and personal life.

The Ram Leela actress took to IG and treated fans with stunning pictures and penned it with a simple caption, “Before After.”

In the pictures, Deepika sported a chic outfit with black and white filters.

Black leather pants and a balloon sleeved top paired with hoop earrings added to her beauty as she smiled widely into the camera.

Deepika will soon be sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in the sports based film 83.







