Akshay Kumar says 'Atrangi Re' with Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush might be released on OTT Web Desk | September 28, 2021

After the Indian government has announced the re-opening of cinemas amid COVID-19, Akshay Kumar is all set for the theatrical release of Sooryavanshi.

Speaking with Hindustan Times this week, the actor however revealed that another of his much-anticipated film with Sara Ali Khan titled Atrangi Re, might be released on an OTT platform.

“To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release," began Akshay."And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now,” confirms Kumar.

The actor futher added, “Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and story line. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film.”

Atrangi Re is helmed by Anand L Rai.