When Ranbir Kapoor rushed father Rishi Kapoor to NYC on cancer diagnosis

Late actor Rishi Kapoor once revealed that his son Ranbir Kapoor forced him into a plane after his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking with a leading daily in a past interview, Rishi revealed that Ranbir held a special meeting with the producers to fly him off to New York.

"There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually."



Rishi died in April 2020, about two years after his cancer diagnosis.

