Esha Gupta reveals facing discrimination in Bollywood due to dark skin tone Sakina Mehdi | September 28, 2021 Share

Indian actor Esha Gupta sat down for an interview and opened up about being shamed in Bollywood because of her dark skin.

The Rustom actor revealed she was called ‘kali maa’ during childhood because of her skin complexion. However, when she entered the film industry she faced the same bias.

Gupta shared, “When I became an actor, and my first film came, I remember when I used to go to meetings or auditions, people used to say, ‘Oh, you should do your colour light or take those injections, which cost a lot of money’. Because a lot of actresses have done that and changed the colour... but I never understood that concept”.

She added, “I am okay with someone changing his/her nose. I am okay if they get it changed because they don’t like it. But I am okay with my body and features.”

The actor further added, “There were also moments when some people told me, ‘You will never get that girl next door or cute role’. I am fine with it. I don’t even want it, but don’t say that it is because of my colour.”