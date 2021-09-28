When Emraan Hashmi refused to work with Alia Bhatt: ‘Would make me sick’ Sakina Mehdi | September 28, 2021 Share

In 2016, during an interview, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi expressed his thoughts about starring opposite Alia Bhatt.

Surprisingly, the Jannat actor said he cannot work with Bhatt because he thinks it would be awkward. Moreover, for those unversed, the two actors are cousins.

The 42-year-old said, “I can only work with her as a brother… Any other thing would make me sick. I can’t romance my cousin and I don’t think anyone has done that; it would be awkward”.

Hashmi is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.