Actress Soha Ali Khan shared a sneak peek into her daughter Inaaya’s flight entertainment as they headed to Pataudi palace in Delhi to pay tribute to her late father.



Soha on Monday took to IG and posted a bunch of pictures with her daughter.













In the pictures the little one was occupied with her drawing activity as she sat in the plane while Soha was busy reading a book.

Both the mother daughter duo donned casual attires for their travels.

Soha’s industry friends commented and gushed over her little daughter as well as dropped heart emojis.

Kunal Kemmu wished his little one on Daughter’s Day and wrote, “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li'l girl... putting ‘em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings.”