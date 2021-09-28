Sarah Ali Khan takes internet by storm in latest Instagram reel Zainab Nasir | September 28, 2021 Share





Sarah Ali Khan takes internet by storm in latest Instagram reel

Actress Sarah Ali Khan shared glimpses in a new IG reel as she stunned in a beautiful saree.



Sarah has always kept her fans in awe in the virtual world. Fans gushed over her latest reel.

Taking to IG, Sarah posted her beautiful pictures as she donned a bright pink saree with embroidery and paired it with wavy hair and chic accessories while the makeup was on point.

The song Aankhon Mein Teri from the film Om Shanti Om played in the background.

The Kedarnath actress penned it with a simple and striking caption, “Live, Laugh, Love.”

Sarah has numerous films lined up in her kitty.







