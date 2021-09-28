Tara Sutaria reflects on past year with sun kissed pictures

Actress Tara Sutaria paused and looked back on the year that has passed amid the pandemic.
Theatres and cinemas remained closed for a long time, shooting schedules were delayed and no film was being made.
Sutaria shared a sun kissed picture of herself to update fans on her upcoming films.
She captioned the picture saying, “Thinking of a year gone by and the year that will follow.. #Heropanti2, #EkVillainReturns, #Tadap… YOU READY?”
Tara’s makeup game was on point as she was spotted with blush cheeks, pink lips and a matching eye shade along with a casual look.
Sutaria’s picture surfaced online in an instant and fans could not stop gushing over it.