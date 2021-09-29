Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan asked if her family 'even bothers' about her? See her reply Web Desk | September 29, 2021 Share

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan asked if her family 'even bothers' about her? See her reply

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, is clapping back at a troll who thinks her family does not care about her.

Saba's response to the netizen comes on Tuesday, after she posted a photo of her niece and nephew, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. She asked the followers to guess which one of the two kids is turning four this week.

Commenting on Saba's post, one Instagram user asked, "Do they all even bother about you?” to which Saba responded, “Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??”

Upon Saba's reply, many others weighed in their opinions.

"They never even acknowledge u ... feel sad," wrote one.

“I thought that too then come to think of it, it’s none of our business - in private they have a strong bonding, not everything has to be shown on social media," added another.



Take a look:

Others weighed in on the same comment thread. One person wrote, “They never even acknowledge u ... feel sad.” Another person commented, “I thought that too then come to think of it, it’s none of our business - in private they have a strong bonding, not everything has to be shown on social media.”

