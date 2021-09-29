Shah Rukh Khan reacts to sons Aryan, AbRam playing video games together Web Desk | September 29, 2021 Share

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to sons Aryan, AbRam playing video games together

Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan and AbRam are 'bonding over games.'

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the actor's wife Gauri Khan shared a photo of her kids playing games on the tablet together.

"Boys night out… ___aryan___" she captioned alongside the post.

Responding to Gauri's post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together…."



Other celebrities including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar also showered love on the photos.



Take a look:



