Kangana Ranaut faces criticism for breaching ‘no mask, no entry’ rule Zainab Nasir | September 29, 2021 Share

Actress Kangana Ranaut violated COVID protocols as she headed to the Mumbai airport without a mask on Tuesday.



Kangana’s latest act left fans speculating whether celebrities were given the privilege to roam around freely without safety measures.

Despite the board stating, ‘no mask, no entry,’ Kangana still entered without following the rules.

The Queen actress was papped by the paparazzi at the airport as she rushed to catch a flight out of the city.

Her video snippet instantly went viral online and fans penned their opinions regarding the situation. One said, “Waah No Mask No Entry ko kya ignore kiya gaya. Jaise party vote baad janta ko karti hai (Kangana has ignored the ‘no mask, no entry’ sign just like political parties ignore the voters after the elections).”

Another quipped, “No mask no entry, is it only for normal people and not these celebs?”

Check it out below:







