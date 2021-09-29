‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls father’s caregiver in latest episode Zainab Nasir | September 29, 2021 Share

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls father’s caregiver in latest episode

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up on an emotional incident from the past regarding a nurse who took care of his fatherin the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.



Amitabh recalled that the same nurse who took care of his father, ended up rejecting his offer to working for his mother, after Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s death.

As per sources from India Today, Amitabh stated, “Seeing her dedication, we called her again when my mother got ill. But she turned us down saying she wouldn’t be able to take care of anyone else. I don’t even know if she left her nursing job.”

The latest episode of the show paid tribute to doctors and nurses where Savita Bhati, a contestant, was welcomed by Amitabh. The woman is a nurse by profession, a superintendent from Jodhpur.

Before concluding Amitabh admitted that he feels, "nurses have withdrawal symptoms with the patients."