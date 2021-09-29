Kangana Ranaut lambasts ‘Bollywood mafia’ for not supporting ‘Thalaivii’ Sakina Mehdi | September 29, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and thanked people who praised her recently released film Thalaivii. However, she called out film industry mafia for not praising Dr. J. Jayalalithaa’s biopic.

The 34-year-old wrote, “Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously… And Thalaivii is one such film… I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa’s story. also big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude.”

In another Instagram story, Ranaut stated, “Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art may be they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii.”

