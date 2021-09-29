Emraan Hashmi set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in remake of ‘Driving License’ Sakina Mehdi | September 29, 2021 Share

According to reports, Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar are likely to star together in Hindi remake of Malayalam film titled Driving License.

This will be the 54-year-old and Hashmi’s first ever collaboration. As per reports, the former, Dharma productions and film director Raj Mehta have joined hands for Driving License remake. The 2019 hit film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj.

Moreover, it’s learned that the film will go through major script changes and will go on floors in January. It will be Hashmi’s second collaboration with the Dharma Productions.