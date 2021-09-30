Shweta Tiwari hospitalized with symptoms of weakness, low blood pressure Zainab Nasir | September 30, 2021 Share

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been hospitalised for weakness and low blood pressure and this news has come as a source of shock to fans.

The actress recently featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and could not get the opportunity to rest.

In a statement to the press, Shweta Tiwari’s team stated, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.”

Fans took to her social media to pen good wishes and ‘get well soon’ messages.

Not only that but lately, her personal life started making headlines after she got caught up in a fight with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

However, her star status added to a good legacy for her daughter Palak Tiwari who is now gearing up for her acting debut.

Currently, the reality TV star is undergoing treatment for her condition.