Sonakshi Sinha touches upon losing out on roles in industry Zainab Nasir | September 30, 2021 Share

Actress Sonakshi Sinha opened up on losing many roles in the industry and took a dig at star kids who go about ‘crying’ if they do not get a chance.



Sonakshi referred to this concept as a ‘part and parcel’ in the job since these things are bound to happen.

In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, Sonakshi said, “Of course. Who hasn’t? Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn’t lost out on a project because of somebody else. But nobody goes around crying about it. It’s okay, sab ke saath hota hai (it happens to everyone). Deal with it, dude. That’s life. There is no point talking about spilt milk.”

The Kalank actress further added, “Chalo, forget me. My father also, who was not a star kid, has lost out on many projects. It happens to every actor, its part and parcel of the job. It’s not something which is so unheard of or so new, it happens to everyone and it has been happening. Like I said, its part and parcel of the job, you move on with your life, work hard and keep at it.”

For those unversed, the star made her acting debut with Dabangg in the year 2010 and clocked 11 years in the film industry this month.