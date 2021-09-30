Taimur Ali Khan gets matching tattoo with big brother Ibrahim at Inaaya’s birthday bash Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 30, 2021 Share

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan's sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan share great sibling bond. The brother-duo often leave the internet in meltdown wih their adorable clicks together.

Recently, the Pataudi sons got matching, temporary tattoos at their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party on Wednesday evening.

While Ibrahim and Taimur could be seen enjoying their time at the birthday bash, Taimur and Jeh’s mum Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the half-brothers showing it off.

In the shared picture, Ibrahim and Taimur can be seen sitting on little plastic chairs and showed off their colorful arm tattoos.

The picture was originally shared by Ibrahim on his Instagram account, which is a private account, with the caption, “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.” The Good Newwz actress reposted the image with the sticker ‘big brother’ placed in the frame.

Inaaya, who is the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Khemmu, turned four on Wednesday. Many family members shared birthday posts to wish her.

On the work front, the Ki & Ka actress will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing in February next year. Kareena also has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in her kitty.