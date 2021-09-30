Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja 'ridiculous' as he captures her struggling with coat Web Desk | September 30, 2021 Share

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

In a recent video of Sonam hosted by Anand on his Instagram, fans could spot the actress struggling to fit into a coat.

“Help, help. I am stuck.” She then looked at the camera, and said, “Ridiculous.” When Anand Ahuja asked her what was ridiculous, she replied, “You filming me struggling with my coat.” He then told her, “That is because it is not that cold, you are being dramatic.”





"its the simple things #everydayphenomenal sonamkapoor," he captioned alongside the video.

Sonam was replied in the comments, “Kindest person in the world.”