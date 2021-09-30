Kunal Kapoor explains film industry 'is not the place to find purity' Web Desk | September 30, 2021 Share

Actor Kunal Kapoor is talking about the toxic culture of the film industry.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Kunal touched explicitly identified that the place is not to find 'purity.'

“It’s called the film industry for a reason, it’s called the business of cinema. I think what you have to realise very soon, for your own sanity, is that people don’t like or dislike you. They like or dislike the fact of whether you can make money or not for them," he began.

"When you are successful and you can make money for people, they will line up, and when you are not successful, you can’t make money for them, so they won’t like you. It might sound like a very cynical thing to say but it’s not cynical, it’s the truth. You have to accept that and work with that," Kunal continued.



"That is something that you have to really understand, that this is the business of cinema, if you are looking for purity here, this is not the place to find it. This is where people make and lose money and you have to sort of understand that and live with that," the actor concluded.

