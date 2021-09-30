Pankaj Tripathi tells Amitabh Bachchan about love letter he wrote for wife Web Desk | September 30, 2021 Share

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is touching sharing a love letter he wrote to his wife.

Speaking with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Mimi star revealed that he once wrote a very 'symbolic' love letter.

“I wrote a very symbolic love letter once. The first half of the letter was normal - talking about everyone in the house, paying my respects to the elders of the family, giving an update about my well-being - but in the end, I added, ‘Bado ko pranaam aur chote ko pyaar (My respects to the elders and love to the younger ones)’,” he said in Hindi.





“Toh samaj gaye honge (they would've understood),” Amitabh chipped in. “Mujhe pata hai choti padegi toh samaj jayegi. Chitti ka maksad sirf choti ko pyaar hai, aur kuch nahi hai (I knew if the youngest would read it, she would understand. The intention was to send my love to her, that's all),” Pankaj revealed, making Amitabh laugh out loud.