Ranveer Singh is now brand ambassador for NBA India Zainab Nasir | September 30, 2021 Share

Famed star Ranveer Singh has been crowned the brand ambassador for India’s National Basketball Association (NBA) as per reports.



Ranveer will dedicate his time towards the growth of the team’s profile at its 75th anniversary in 2021-22.

All these initiatives taken by the actor will be later posted on the NBA’s social media account and his private account as a form of update.

In a statement, the Befikre actor said, “I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture, including music, fashion and entertainment.”

“With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country,” stated Ranveer.

The NBA Asia Executive Prime Minister and Managing Director Scott Levy announced, “Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture.”