'Freddy': Kartik Aryan, Alaya F bid adieu to their characters as shoot wraps Zainab Nasir | September 30, 2021





‘Freddy’: Kartik Aryan, Alaya F bid adieu to their characters as shoot wraps

Stars Kartik Aryan and Alaya F resumed their Thursday on a celebratory note as they completed shooting of the film Freddy.



Taking to IG, Kartik shared a series of pictures from the sets as they raised a toast and captioned it, "It’s a Wrap!! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres."

Both sported customised Tee’s with the word ‘Freddy’ crafted on it.

In the video, Kartik was seen getting his shirt signed by the cast and crew of the film.

Many celebrities took to his account section and penned their comments.

While they celebrated the wrap, it was an emotional goodbye to Freddy as Alaya F and Kartik teared up as they bid farewell.

For those unversed, Freddy revolves around dark romance with numerous twists and turns.

Kartik and Alaya will be starring together in lead roles.








