Dhvani Bhanushali drops new track as she pins her dream of acting

Dhvani Bhanushali dropped her new song ‘Mehendi’ and spoke up about her plans of venturing into acting in a recent interview.
Her song ‘Mehendi’ got its inspiration from a Gujarati song ‘Mehendi Te Vavi Malve.’
In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, Dhvani said, “For me it’s important to talk about my culture and where I come from. Hence, it was a conscious effort to sort of do ‘Mehendi’. Navratri has always been this festival which is very close to my heart, and I think every Navratri I have this thing of going down with my friends and playing Garba. For me, it's a very special festival, and that’s why I had to do ‘Mehendi.”
In regards to her acting, she stated, “I think it also depends on the script. I don’t know what medium it will go on…. But I don’t want to haste anything, I am not in a hurry. I have music that’s my priority, and that will always be my priority. Even if I do a film, it’s going to be if the subject interests me or if it talks more about what I am. I wouldn’t do something that is completely way out of my league, just to prove a point.”
However, like many others, the pandemic also affected Dhvani’s plans and career greatly.