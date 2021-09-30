Vicky Kaushal discloses secret behind his scar: ‘I got 13 stitches’ Zainab Nasir | September 30, 2021 Share





Actor Vicky Kaushal opened up on his scar for the film Sardar Udham as he spoke up at the trailer launch.



According to Vicky, the scar was real as he had wounded himself before the shoot of the movie resumed.

At the trailer launch of the film, Vicky said, “I got 13 stitches on my face due to an injury. The scar you see in the film is real.”

The trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence... Shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in #Gujarat... Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek.”

The trailer of the film SardarUdham has been released which revolves around a revolutionary named Udham Singh who was caught up in the assassination of an important person.