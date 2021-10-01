Kangana Ranaut demands social cleansing of all 'Dumb Bollywoodias' Web Desk | October 01, 2021 Share

Kangana Ranaut demands social cleansing for all 'Dumb Bollywoodias'

Kangana Ranaut is calling out all Bollywood actors and directors who have announced the release date of films after the theaters in India have reopened.

Turning to her Instagram Stories this week, Kangana called the upcoming films 'tacky.'

"Dumb Bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates like people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films."



"It's a good time for people like us. We don't get solo release, we don't find enough screens. And even if we do, we don't get good shows. Big studios and mafia has full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. Only thing we rely on is good content, that's how I have made it this far. With current situation, can't resist singing Big B song to all mafia who make trashy films but because of manipulations and monopoly make big numbers. Well, here's the song for you all…" she continued.

She later quote the lyrics to Amitabh Bachchan's song Apni Toh Jaise Taisestarring Amitabh Bachchan: “Apni toh jaise taise, thodi aise ya waise, kat jayegi, aap ka kya hoga janab-e-ali (We'll survive one way or another, what about you?)”