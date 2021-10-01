Saba Ali Khan shares first photo with Jeh: 'My Jeh Jaan' Web Desk | October 01, 2021 Share

Saba Ali Khan shares first photo with Jeh: 'My Jeh Jaan'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is sharing photos with her nephews Taimur and Jeh on niece Inaya's birthday.

Saba turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of herself with Kareena and Saif's son Taimur.

TIM....my Jaan Too. Puppet show ...more exciting..and Popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah.”

In another photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Saba for the first time shared a picture with Jeh as she held her in arms.

"My Jeh Jaan," she captioned on the photo.