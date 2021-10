Mouni Roy rumored to marry beau Suraj Nambiar in January Web Desk | October 01, 2021 Share

Mouni Roy is off the market.

Reports speculate that the Romeo Akbar Walter actor will tied the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January. Suraj is a Dubai-based banker.

Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar has also confirmed to a local newspaper about the actor’s wedding.

According to sources, Mouni will tied the knot in Italy amid close friends and family. The couple will later host a reception in Mouni's hometown Cooch Behar, West Bengal.