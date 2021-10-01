Waheeda Rehman remembers late actor Dev Anand Sakina Mehdi | October 01, 2021 Share

Waheeda Rehman remembers late actor Dev Anand

Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman appeared in an interview with author Twinkle Khanna and shared some sweet memories with the late actor Dev Anand.

The 47-year-old told Rehman that she loved 1965 film Guide in which the latter and Anand starred together.

Khanna said, “My favorite movie was Guide. I still remember clearly. I was sitting on the floor and there was this dabba TV which had the depth of a closet and I was looking at Guide. I was completely fascinated.”

The writer then asked the Ram Aur Shyam actor if Dev was the same way in real life, to which she responded by telling what the late actor had once said to her when they met for the first time, she mimicked him, “Waheeda, kaisi ho? (How are you Waheeda) Come on, let's do this, Come on, come on.”

Moreover, Rehman revealed she called him ‘Dev Saab’ to which Anand replied, “Dev saab? Who’s that? No Dev saab, only Dev.”

The Jaan actor then asked the veteran dancer why she called Anand a ‘decent flirt’ once during an interview, Waheeda replied, “Jab Guide ki baat cheet ho rahi hai, pehle the Chetan Anand director Hindi ke, aur Tad Danielewski English ke. (When we were talking about Guide, both the directors, at first it was Chetan Anand for Hindi, and Tad Danielewski for English.) Both of them didn’t want me, they rejected me.”

She added, “Toh Dev ne kaha, ‘I don’t care. My Rosie is only Waheeda’) I said, ‘Wow, kitna accha support hai (I said, ‘Wow. That’s such great support.’).”