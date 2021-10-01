Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to work with Karan Johar in his next? Read to find out Sakina Mehdi | October 01, 2021 Share

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to work with Karan Johar in his next? Read to find out

During a conversation with TV host Siddhart Kannan, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, working with film director Karan Johar.

The 51-year-old shares son Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

The Tandav actor revealed, “Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are.”

However, the actor did not disclose more details about the project his son and Johar are working on together.

In 2019, during an interview Khan was asked about Ibrahim working in Bollywood, to which he responded, “He should, he's looking good, better looking than I am! He's a very charming guy."

He added, "I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I'm sure. He's still a little young, and I'm keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we'll support him in whatever he wants to do.”