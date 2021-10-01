Sonakshi Sinha recounts her first 'serious' relationship Zainab Nasir | October 01, 2021 Share

Sonakshi Sinha opened up on her 1st serious relationship which ended up being quite a long one.



The actress was 20 when she first entered into a relationship which lasted for 5 years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi said, “I had a cutesy relationship when I was in school but when I graduated I said ‘Okay’ ‘Bye.”

The actress added, “Relationships happened later. I think I must have been 21 or 22 when I had my first serious relationship.”

“It's important to always learn from your relationships and move on, because everybody is different, everybody has their own personality. You just have to find someone who is willing to tolerate you. I learned a lot of things actually. I was also very young. You change, you grow, your experiences change you a lot. I started working more. I met so many new people, learned so much from them. And I think all of that changes you as a person. There's nothing in particular that you should do or shouldn't do. You just have to be yourself, and find someone who'll love that about you.”

The actress revealed that her parents wanted her to tie the knot soon.